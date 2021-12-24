Govt committed to transparent, fast recruitment drives: LG Sinha

Wani, who has a doctorate in horticulture, had expressed gratitude to the LG for acknowledging his suggestion related to revamping the ecosystem of horticulture. Amir had said that there was a vast gap of technical know-how between the lab and the land about the horticulture sector and the technical human resource from the twin universities of SKUAST-K and SKUAST-J could be utilised to bridge the gap.