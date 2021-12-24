Govt committed to transparent, fast recruitment drives: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Dec 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the government was committed to fast and transparent recruitment drives.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that referring to the letter of Amir Basher Wani of Ganderbal on the state of horticulture graduates, the LG during the monthly radio talk show ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ said, “Regardless of the legacy of logjams that the present dispensation inherited, we are committed to the overall development of the sector and fast and transparent recruitment drives.”
Wani, who has a doctorate in horticulture, had expressed gratitude to the LG for acknowledging his suggestion related to revamping the ecosystem of horticulture. Amir had said that there was a vast gap of technical know-how between the lab and the land about the horticulture sector and the technical human resource from the twin universities of SKUAST-K and SKUAST-J could be utilised to bridge the gap.