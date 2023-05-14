Govt completely disconnected from people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, May 14: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that the present regime in Jammu and Kashmir is completely disconnected from the people and vowed that Apni Party would work towards resolving the longstanding issues and bringing the people out of the prevailing mess that has left them in a state of hopelessness and deprivation, a press release said.
Bukhari was addressing a party event at the party headquarters in Srinagar. The event was organised to welcome a group of prominent leaders and political activists from north Kashmir’s Uri, into the party fold. They included a political leader and activists from the parties like National Conference (NC), Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), etc.
Giving a warm welcome to the new members in to the party, Bukhari said, “I am excited to greet you into Apni Party, and I would like to take this opportunity to assure you that this organisation will never let you down or leave you feeling disheartened. Our party will be proving a proper platform for you to serve your people better as we are dedicated to working towards the equivalent development and prosperity across Jammu and Kashmir.”
He expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the party’s leadership and the grassroots-level cadres, who are driving the party to new highest with each passing day. He said, “Apni Party has the discretion of being the only party that earned public acceptance and support in a remarkably short period, having been established just over three years ago, which is a testament to its success. Our unambiguous agenda and policies are attracting a diverse range of people to our party people including experienced political leaders and activists in the party fold.”
Bukhari said that Apni Party is preparing a roadmap so that “we are fully prepared to implement our agenda of development and prosperity in the region."
“We are creating a blueprint for the equitable development of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir, as our key promise to the people is to ensure equal development in all the regions, and political and economic empowerment of the people, regardless of their caste, creed, political ideologies, or regional and religious identities. Once we are elected to serve the people, we will waste no time in implementing our developmental agenda,” he said.