Govt completely disconnected from people: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari was addressing a party event at the party headquarters in Srinagar. The event was organised to welcome a group of prominent leaders and political activists from north Kashmir’s Uri, into the party fold. They included a political leader and activists from the parties like National Conference (NC), Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), etc.

Giving a warm welcome to the new members in to the party, Bukhari said, “I am excited to greet you into Apni Party, and I would like to take this opportunity to assure you that this organisation will never let you down or leave you feeling disheartened. Our party will be proving a proper platform for you to serve your people better as we are dedicated to working towards the equivalent development and prosperity across Jammu and Kashmir.”