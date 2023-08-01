Govt constitutes inspection committees for health institutions

Srinagar, July 31: The Health and Medical Education Department Monday constituted two division level inspection committees for inspection of its subordinate offices.
Each committee has four senior officials as members.
“In supersession of all previous orders, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the Administrative Inspection Committees under the overall supervision of Director Finance, H&ME,” reads the order.
The committees would conduct administrative inspections of subordinate offices of H&ME as per established practices and regulations.
Regular reporting, with comments and suggestions from the committees has been sought. Shakoor Ahmed Dar, JKAS, heads the Kashmir division committee while Sanjeev Sharma, JKAS, heads the Jammu committee.