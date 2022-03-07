Govt constitutes search committee for appointment of BOSE Chairman, Director SCERT

Srinagar, Mar 7: The J&K government on Monday constituted a search committee for suggesting panels for appointment of Chairman J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) and Director J&K State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).
The order in this regard was issued by Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the Search Committee for suggesting panels for appointment of Chairman JKBOSE and Director JKSCERT,” the order reads.
As per the order, the committee would be headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department as its Chairman while Principal Secretaries to the Government of Higher Education Department, School Education Department besides the Vice Chancellors of the University of Jammu and the University of Kashmir would be the members of the committee. “The committee should be serviced by the School Education Department,” the order said.
As per the government order, the Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) has been advised to ensure the availability of an adequate number of eligible persons to select from along with indicating the tentative number while forwarding the recommendations of the Search Committee for approval of the competent authority.
Presently, the post of Chairman BOSE and Director SCERT is manned by Prof Veena Pandita who was re-appointed as the Chairman BOSE for two years on July 20, 2020.
Before that, Pandita, who attained superannuation on April 30, 2020, was granted an extension of two months as Chairman BOSE.
Later, Pandita was assigned the additional charge of Director SCERT as well.
This is the second search committee constituted to suggest a panel of candidates for the appointment of the new BOSE Chairman.
Earlier, a search committee was constituted on April 8, 2020, for the appointment of the new BOSE Chairman.
However, the committee could not progress on the issue despite inviting applications for the post consequent upon the appointment of Pandita as J&K Board Chairman for two years.