Govt constitutes search committee for appointment of BOSE Chairman, Director SCERT

As per the order, the committee would be headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department as its Chairman while Principal Secretaries to the Government of Higher Education Department, School Education Department besides the Vice Chancellors of the University of Jammu and the University of Kashmir would be the members of the committee. “The committee should be serviced by the School Education Department,” the order said.

As per the government order, the Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) has been advised to ensure the availability of an adequate number of eligible persons to select from along with indicating the tentative number while forwarding the recommendations of the Search Committee for approval of the competent authority.