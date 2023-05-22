Govt Degree College for Boys Sopore gets NAAC grade A

On this achievement, the council of students, teaching and non teaching staff of the college has expressed overwhelming joy and excitement. They termed this achievement as blissful moment.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Committee ( NAAC) has awarded the prestigious 'A' grade to the college. A team of NAAC had visited the college last week for assessment for three days. On this achievement, Jammu and Kashmir Public Administration Association and coordinator students programmes of North Kashmir Nazrul Islam and other scholars, teachers of Sopore town including ex students of the college have expressed heartfelt gratitude to principal of college Prof Salma Ahad for her efforts for this achievement.