Govt deptts, general public in 4 key PHE divisions face liability of over Rs 207 crore water tax

As per the official document, Rs 1.98 lakh is outstanding against several government departments Rs 287.54 lakh is outstanding against private individual households in the Bandipora district.

The department has, however, not mentioned the steps taken for the recovery of the outstanding amount from the defaulters.

The official documents reveal that an amount of 1.66 crore is outstanding as water tax against private individuals while an amount of Rs 13 lakhs is outstanding against several government departments in district Baramulla.