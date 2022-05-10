Govt directs making JKRTC a profitable entity

While reviewing the status of other assets of the corporation, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that all the vehicles in workshop should come on road within one month besides action should be initiated against the officials who are involved in mismanagement of workshop of the corporation. He asked the management of the corporation that the vehicles in the workshop should be operationalised in a phased manner after assessing the age and mileage of each of them.

The Advisor further asked the management of the corporation that steps should be initiated for generating the revenue for the corporation through other means. He asked the officers that the feasibility of generating revenue through display of advertisements on JKRTC buses regarding various schemes of government departments should be looked into.