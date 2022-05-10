Govt directs making JKRTC a profitable entity

Srinagar, May 10: Authorities have directed that the J&K Road Transport Corporation (J&KRTC) should be made a profitable entity.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting to review the performance of J&KRTC at Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Transport Department, Hirdesh Kumar; Transport Commissioner J&K, Bhupinder Kumar; MD J&K RTC, Rakesh Kumar Srangal; Director Motor Garages, J&K, Malik Tahir Gani, senior officers of transport and other concerned officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that with the infusion of new fleet in the corporation, there is a huge potential for revenue generation now. He directed the management of the corporation to utilise the assets of the corporation effectively and make it a profitable entity.
The Advisor stressed upon the management of the corporation to make rigorous efforts for increasing profit per kilometer for its buses. He asked them that more profitable routes be identified for making the corporation more viable and profit worthy public enterprise.
While reviewing the status of other assets of the corporation, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that all the vehicles in workshop should come on road within one month besides action should be initiated against the officials who are involved in mismanagement of workshop of the corporation. He asked the management of the corporation that the vehicles in the workshop should be operationalised in a phased manner after assessing the age and mileage of each of them.
The Advisor further asked the management of the corporation that steps should be initiated for generating the revenue for the corporation through other means. He asked the officers that the feasibility of generating revenue through display of advertisements on JKRTC buses regarding various schemes of government departments should be looked into.
While reviewing the progress on implementation of Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), Advisor Bhatnagar stressed to the officers that all the customer service of the corporation should go digital by 1st June 2022. Taking serious note of delay in implementation of ITMS, the Advisor said that no lackadaisical approach will be entertained in this regard and strict action will be taken against erring officials hindering the process.
Reviewing other initiatives of the corporation like online ticket booking facility, online bus schedule, smart staff management, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officers of the corporation that all these technological interventions should be implemented in the Corporation within one month to improve its work culture and management. He asked the officers that online ticket booking should be merged with the schedule of buses so that the passengers are allotted seats timely.
Stressing on making the corporation more profit worthy, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that designated pickup points for buses should be established in the city along with the consultation of district administration and traffic police so that the public is facilitated and attracted towards utilising the services of JKRTC buses.
The Advisor also stressed upon the officers that facilities and public conveniences should be established at all depots and stations of JKRTC across all districts besides the display of schedule of buses should also be made available at all stations.
During the meeting, MD, JKRTC gave a detailed presentation on the progress and achievements made on different aspects by the corporation.