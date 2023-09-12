Govt employing veil of misinformation to hide it's failures: Farooq Abdullah

According to a press release, he said while addressing a meeting of party functionaries of Lal Chowk Constituency here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

Dr Farooq lamented that there was no semblance of development and accountability on ground and that officials are busy changing stripes among themselves. “People of Srinagar have lost an entire decade to misrule. There has been no headway on the projects started by NC. Most of them have either been left mid-way, and some of them have been put into cold storage for reasons known to those in power. Government is only busy in pomp and show, the real issues confronting the people in terms of inflation, unemployment, and development deficit continue to remain unaddressed,” he said.