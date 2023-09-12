Govt employing veil of misinformation to hide it's failures: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 12: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the LG administration is employing a veil of misinformation to obscure the actual conditions prevailing in Kashmir.
According to a press release, he said while addressing a meeting of party functionaries of Lal Chowk Constituency here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
Dr Farooq lamented that there was no semblance of development and accountability on ground and that officials are busy changing stripes among themselves. “People of Srinagar have lost an entire decade to misrule. There has been no headway on the projects started by NC. Most of them have either been left mid-way, and some of them have been put into cold storage for reasons known to those in power. Government is only busy in pomp and show, the real issues confronting the people in terms of inflation, unemployment, and development deficit continue to remain unaddressed,” he said.
He asked the party workers to make efforts to take the mission and vision of the party to every door step. “We have to bust their lies with facts and figures. Much is being said about the quantum of development in Srinagar but if you scratch the surface you will see numbers & figures are being inflated to give a picture that isn't there. Opening liquor shops, squeezing people with the burden of taxes & tolls is not something to brag about. Our people are fighting challenges and so far there has been no respite from unemployment, inflation, ration crises, shortage of utility services, and basic facilities,” he added.