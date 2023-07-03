Govt enhances retirement age of university professors

Srinagar, July 3: The J&K government has enhanced the retirement age of the J&K Universities from 62 to 65 years. However, the government has put a rider on the university professors for their enhancement in the retirement age.
As per an official document, the decision to enhance the retirement age of the University professors, with a rider, has been taken by the Administrative Council under the Chairmanship of J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.
The government has constituted a committee headed by J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to examine each case separately and take a decision regarding enhancement of age on a case to case basis.
In this regard, a communication assessed by Greater Kashmir, has been sent to Registrar Jammu University by the Higher Education Department (HED) for information about the government decision.
Similar communications have been sent to the other Universities as well.
As per the Government order, the performance of University Professors shall be reviewed and evaluated on the basis of different parameters before attaining the age of 62 years.
"The committee will assess the overall performance of the Professor besides evaluating his/her physical and mental health suitable for teaching and research assignments in the university," the government order reads.
Also the committee will evaluate the general conduct and behaviour including integrity, conduct standards as per Civil Service Regulations of J&K government.
"The committee will also evaluate the professors on the basis of their teaching contribution which will be done on the basis of student feedback and new pedagogical approaches adopted in the teaching," the official document reads.
The committee will also assess the academic contribution of professors wherein the number of Publication, books, chapters in Books, seminar, conferences and workshops attended, development of new syllabus and courses, patents and consultancy assignments, awards and fellowship received by the professors will be considered for enhancement in their retirement age.
The committee will also evaluate the professors on the basis of their contribution in research.
"Number of research publications in reputed journals, number of Ph.D candidates enrolled, number of PhD awarded and Research projects and research fellowships will be assessed," the official document reads.
The committee will also assess the contribution of the professors to the institution wherein their participation in University committees and contribution towards the institution will be counted for enhancing their retirement age.
Earlier in November last year, the J& Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made the announcement pertaining to faculty of all Universities in the J&K UT that their retirement age will be increased by three years from 62 to 65.
The announcement was made during his address at the inaugural ceremony of the Annual Youth Festival 'Sonzal-2022' at the University of Kashmir.
The LG had said that the shortage of faculty was being felt in the entire country and an increase in their retirement age was an immediate solution.