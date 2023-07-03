Govt enhances retirement age of university professors

In this regard, a communication assessed by Greater Kashmir, has been sent to Registrar Jammu University by the Higher Education Department (HED) for information about the government decision.

Similar communications have been sent to the other Universities as well.

As per the Government order, the performance of University Professors shall be reviewed and evaluated on the basis of different parameters before attaining the age of 62 years.

"The committee will assess the overall performance of the Professor besides evaluating his/her physical and mental health suitable for teaching and research assignments in the university," the government order reads.