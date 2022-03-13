Govt failed to protect Panchayat members: PDP

Baramulla, Mar 13: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura) Sunday said that the government had failed to protect the Panchayat members.
A statement of PDP issued here said that addressing the PDP workers’ convention at Baramulla, Hanjura said that the government had failed to protect the elected Panchayat representatives and urged the administration to ensure the safety of panchs and sarpanchs.
The PDP workers’ convention was also attended by party’s state secretaries Abdul Hameed Kohseen, Khursheed Iqbal Shah, and G M Wachi, chief spokesman Sohail Bukhari, youth secretary Arif Laigroo and district Baramulla president Pir Jalaluddin Shah.
Speaking on the occasion Bukhari said that PDP would never betray the people and represent their aspirations.