Govt failed to protect Sikh minority in Kashmir: Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee

News agency KNO quoted General Secretary GPC, Navtej Singh telling a presser in Srinagar this afternoon that the J&K government had failed to protect the community.

“We want the government to provide security to our government employees and assure the minority community that they are safe in the valley,” he said.



“Unless government assures security to the minority, none of them would attend their duties," he said

Singh said that the majority "should come forward and condemn the attack on the minority communities".

“It would have been better if the majority community would have participated in yesterday’s protest,” Singh added.