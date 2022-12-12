Govt forms 3-member panel to look into irregularities in selection process in F&E dept

The committee shall be headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department and its two more members include Secretaries to the Government General Administration Department and Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, according to a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS. The Committee has been asked to submit a report within a period of one month. Earlier two similar committees were constituted regarding alleged regularities in the selection process of Sub Inspector (Home) and Accounts Assistant, Finance Department (FAA) conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board. Both the cases were later handed over to CBI and in one of them, the SI case, the premier investigation has already filed chargesheet against 24 accused persons.

In the FAA selection case, the CBI carried out raids at the premises of 14 accused persons last month. The case was registered by CBI after allegations regarding malpractices in the examination. Subsequently the government of J&K constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into the same. The report of the Committee revealed the alleged conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, private company based at Bangalore, beneficiaries candidates & others causing gross irregularities in conduct of said examination.

Regarding SI selections, the CBI said Yatin Yadav of Rewari, the mastermind, had accessed the question paper through Pradip Kumar Katiyar, an employee of a printing press based in Delhi's Okhla.