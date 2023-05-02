Govt forms committee to evaluate bids for development of 'world class amusement park' at Tattoo Ground

"Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of Committee, comprising the following, for evaluating bids of the project "Development of world class Amusement Park at Tattoo ground, Srinagar," read an order, issued by the government.

The committee, as per the order, will comprise Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Director Industries, Director Tourism, Secretary in the Industries and Commerce department, Director General codes, finance department, Director Finance, Industries and Commerce department, Additional secretary, Industries and Commerce department.

Divisional Commissioner will be the chairman of the committee, while the rest would be its members.