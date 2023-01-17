Govt forms ‘coordination cell’ to monitor implementation of online services in J&K

​Among others, the coordination cell has been asked to submit a progress report of all online services being provided in all the districts to the office of chief secretary on a daily basis.

“Further, all Administrative Departments/Heads of Departments/ Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors of all PSUs/Corporations shall constitute similar coordination cells in their respective office(s) to monitor the progress of online services being provided by their departments/offices,” the order said, adding, “ (They) shall ensure that all the services in their respective departments/jurisdiction are provided through online mode only.” The action taken report and progress in the matter shall be shared by all concerned with the GAD on a daily basis, the order stated.