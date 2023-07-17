Govt forms panel for verification of employees whose initial appointment orders not available

Srinagar, July 17: Government on Monday ordered the constitution of a Committee for verification of Service Records of the employees registered on JKHRMS whose initial appointment orders are not available.

Headed by Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Chairman Department, the 5-member committee has been tasked to scrutinize and verify the entries recorded in the service books of such employees whose initial appointment orders are not forthcoming and available with reference to the other near analogous, supporting or ancillary record, which may be available with the Departments and/or their subordinate offices to establish the genuineness and veracity of the service record.

“The Committee shall prioritise the examination of cases of the employees, who may have retired on superannuation in the intervening period,” read the government order, as reported by GNS.