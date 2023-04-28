Govt forms panels on registration of births, deaths in J&K

The 12-member committee has been tasked to ensure smooth implementation of Civil Registration System; to bring interdepartmental co-ordination of departments engaged in civil registration to resolve the operational problems affecting the registration work; to discuss and resolve the issues which requires intervention at the top level; to co-ordinate, unify and supervise the work of registration for securing an efficient system of registration; any other issues for smooth implementation in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir; and to convene meeting(s) at UT level at least once in a year.

The District level Inter Departmental Coordination Committee(s) comprises Deputy Commissioner (Concerned) as chairman and its members include Additional Deputy Commissioner (Concerned),Chief Medical Officer (District Registrar, Births & Member, District Statistics & Evaluation Officer District Registrar, Births & Deaths), Block Development Officer Blocks, Chief Executive Officer (Registrar) Cantonment Board Badamibagh Srinagar/Satwari Jammu, Executive Officer (Registrar) concerned Council /Municipalities, Health Officer Jammu/Srinagar (Registrar) Municipal Corporation Jammu/Srinagar, as per the order .

The terms of reference include to ensure smooth implementation of Civil Registration System; to bring interdepartmental co-ordination of departments engaged in civil registration to resolve the operational problems affecting the registration work; to discuss and resolve the issues which requires intervention at the top level; iv. to co-ordinate, unify and supervise the work of registration for securing an efficient system of registration; any other issues for smooth implementation in the districts; and to convene quarterly meeting(s) at District Level.