Govt forms panels to take measures for safety of bridges

Srinagar: Government on Tuesday constituted Divisional and District Level Task Force(s) for taking urgent measures for safety of bridges and removal of accumulated materials due to heavy rains, on an urgent basis.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/ Jammu will head Divisional Level Task Force while members include Chief Engineer, PW (R&B) Kashmir / Jammu and Chief Engineer, I&FC Kashmir / Jammu respectively.

The District Level Task Force(s) comprises: Deputy Commissioner Concerned (Chairman), Executive Engineer, PW (R&B), Concerned as Member Secretary, Assistant Commissioner Revenue /Sub-Divisional Magistrate , Executive Engineer, I&FC, District Mineral Officers and Project Directors of Concerned Executing Agencies.

According to an order, these Task Forces have been asked to examine threat to safety of bridges due to the flash-flood during rainy seasons on account of accumulation of huge loads of river borne material as well “ensure scientific removal” of such material in a time bound manner. GNS