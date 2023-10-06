Govt gave 5 marla land to over 9000 landless persons in J&K: LG

Kupwara, Oct 6: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Friday said that over 9000 landless people had been granted land to avail Prime Minister’s AwasYojna (PMAY) scheme.
Talking to media persons before winding up his two-day visit to north Kashmir’s district, the LG said that landless people in J&K were being given 5 marla land to avail PMAY scheme.
He said that the government’s primary goal was to bring transparency to the system and that the present dispensation was able to bring that change.
Sinha said that a new dawn of development could be witnessed across J&K with a pro-people approach.
“Kupwara district has witnessed significant change in the last three years about development and prosperity. Even the security scenario has improved. Agriculture and allied sectors have seen significant growth which has ultimately improved the production,” he said.
The LG said that road connectivity and basic transmission infrastructure of electricity had been developed to a great extent in the district.
He said that remote areas of the district had been connected with the district headquarters by constructing roads.