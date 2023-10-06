Govt gave 5 marla land to over 9000 landless persons in J&K: LG

Sinha said that a new dawn of development could be witnessed across J&K with a pro-people approach.

“Kupwara district has witnessed significant change in the last three years about development and prosperity. Even the security scenario has improved. Agriculture and allied sectors have seen significant growth which has ultimately improved the production,” he said.

The LG said that road connectivity and basic transmission infrastructure of electricity had been developed to a great extent in the district.

He said that remote areas of the district had been connected with the district headquarters by constructing roads.