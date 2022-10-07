Govt gears up to keep Sonamarg open for visitors in winter

Sonamarg, Oct 7: The administration is gearing up to keep open during winter the famous health resort Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.
Every year during winters the Sonamarg health resort remains closed for traffic movement due to the heavy snowfall and avalanches at several places along the road from Gagengar upto Sonamarg. The road leading to the famous health resort Sonamarg remains closed for nearly three to four months during winters.
However, now with progress on the construction of Z- Morh tunnel near Sonmarg, the most sought-after tourist destination in Kashmir, could remain open this winter, official sources told Greater Kashmir.
A series of meetings with the district administration , Sonamarg Development Authority and all the stakeholders including hoteliers, traders have been held in the recent past during which the authorities took review of the preparations for keeping the Sonamarg open during winters. The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Friday visited Sonamarg where he chaired a high level meeting of officers to review winter preparedness for keeping Sonamarg open during the winters.
At the outset, threadbare discussion was held regarding the necessary preparations and arrangements including water, electricity, health, road, fire service, snow clearing operation, mobile communication, traffic management, firewood and other related facilities to be put in place for keeping Sonamarg open during the winters.
To promote Sonamarg as winter tourist destination, the Div Com said that it is imperative to have all facilities available to the tourists especially heating arrangements in hotels, water and electricity besides proper plan for its promotion at all levels as a winter destination so that tourists can have the best experience here.
He directed the Director Tourism Kashmir and CEO, SDA to devise a proper mechanism for its wide publicity as a winter tourist destination.
CEO, SDA was also directed to finalize the rates of hotels taking hoteliers on board which shall be distinct as compared to other winter destinations and notify the same by 15th November.
He also asked them to organize a First Aid training session for all stakeholders and individuals involved in the tourist trade in Sonamarg. Besides, CEO SDA was asked to organize a workshop with hoteliers regarding the precautions to be taken during winters.
Threadbare discussion was also held on the snow clearance plan. The Div Com sought details regarding the availability of machinery and directed all the concerned departments including BRO, MED and NHIDCL to ensure that sufficient machinery and manpower are deployed for clearing of snow during the winter as per snow clearance operation on identified routes during the winter.
Earlier, the Div Com also inspected the work progress on the Z-morh tunnel and was briefed about the preparations for allowing traffic through the escape tunnel during winter.
On the occasion, the Div. Com directed the Executive Director, NHIDCL (projects) to ensure all necessary works including drainage and lighting inside the tunnel are completed in the second week of November so that traffic is allowed through the tunnel by 15th November.
Meanwhile, Hotelier Association Sonamarg and other stakeholders also raised several issues for which the Div Com said that purpose of holding meeting was to redress the issues faced during winter in Sonamarg and in this regard all facilities and arrangements would be put in place and all the departments are given necessary instructions in this regard.
He urged hoteliers/shopkeepers to upgrade their infrastructure as per the weather conditions in the area so that the tourists visiting Sonamarg during winters are provided better facilities and shall not face any inconvenience. He suggested them to offer special packages which are exclusively for the tourists visiting Sonamarg to attract more tourists.