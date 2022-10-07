Govt gears up to keep Sonamarg open for visitors in winter

On the occasion, the Div. Com directed the Executive Director, NHIDCL (projects) to ensure all necessary works including drainage and lighting inside the tunnel are completed in the second week of November so that traffic is allowed through the tunnel by 15th November.

Meanwhile, Hotelier Association Sonamarg and other stakeholders also raised several issues for which the Div Com said that purpose of holding meeting was to redress the issues faced during winter in Sonamarg and in this regard all facilities and arrangements would be put in place and all the departments are given necessary instructions in this regard.

He urged hoteliers/shopkeepers to upgrade their infrastructure as per the weather conditions in the area so that the tourists visiting Sonamarg during winters are provided better facilities and shall not face any inconvenience. He suggested them to offer special packages which are exclusively for the tourists visiting Sonamarg to attract more tourists.