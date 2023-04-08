Govt giving excuses on holding assembly elections : Dr Farooq Abdullah

He was speaking to media persons in Kokernag. According to a press note the NC President visited Kokernag to commiserate with senior leader Choudhary Zaffar Ali Khatana on the demise of his brother Choudhary Amjad Ali Khatana. Dr Farooq questioned the “double speak of the Union Government’ on holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “Center is saying the situation has normalised in Jammu and Kashmir. One of our local IGs is saying that militancy has declined but not over. Why this double talk? If the indices of security have improved then what is holding them back from holding elections? First it was security then it was weather. Now that the weather is clear and the security situation admittedly better. What is it then? When we visited the Election Commission , we were told that the delimitation exercise, voter lists have been completed. All they are doing is manage new excuses every day to delay Assembly elections,” he said.