Govt has forsaken Srinagar: Sagar

In a statement Sagar said, “Over the past six years, Shahar-e-Khas bore the brunt of successive lockdowns and curbs. Shopkeepers, artisans and marginal traders were not able to do their business here. We have more than three families living in one house. Youth of Shahar-e-Khas are unemployed, the heritage is in shambles, and it has been years since the city infrastructure received any upgradation and augmentation.”

On the “failure of the government to upgrade the present urban infrastructure” in Srinagar, the NC leader said that the number of pump stations across Kashmir had seen no augmentation. Alluding to soaring urban poverty, he said that the urban poverty in Srinagar was another stark reality, which could not be undermined. “Thousands of households, particularly those of daily wagers, artisans, marginal traders, and those engaged in the private sector are facing many hardships due to penury induced by loss of jobs and slump in the economic activity. Scores of such families are not able to arrange two square meals for their families,” Sagar said.