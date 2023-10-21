Govt has made better winter preparations this year: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 21 : Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bidhuri Saturday said that government has made better winter preparations this year as compare to previous year. He said directions have been passed to districts and concerned officers that negligent behavior won't be tolerated in this regard.
"We have got instructions to ensure better winter preparations this year," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri as per KNS said while speaking to reporters here.
He said for upcoming winters men and machinery have been equipped to ensure timely snow clearance so that common people do not encounter inconvenience. He also said that control rooms established for providing better facilities this winter will also be activated timely.
To a query, he said all districts have been strictly directed to address power crisis within a short period of time. "In urban areas directions have been passed to replace damaged electric transformer within 12 hours while as in rural areas the issue will be resolved within 24 hours," he said and added, "Electric transformers have already been moved to important areas to meet out the demand in infavorable weather conditions".
He said ration supplies have also been sent to districts to stock it for winters while as in hilly areas the supplies will be sent by November 15.
He added that Sonamarg Power Grid will also get power supply in winters as authorities have ensured supply from Z-Mode this year. (KNS)