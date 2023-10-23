Govt has vastly improved capacity in terms of services required in winters: Advisor Batnagar

Srinagar, Oct 23: Advisor Rajiv Rai Batnagar on Monday said that government has vastly improved capacity in terms of services required in winters.

Speaking to reporters at Tagore Hall Srinagar, Advisor Batnagar as per KNS said the government has vastly improved capacity in terms of dealing with snow clearance and other necessary issues. "We have improved our capacity this year as compared to last year. Though you had seen improved services in last year but we are well equipped to deal with the emergencies this year," Advisor Batnagar said.