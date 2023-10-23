Govt has vastly improved capacity in terms of services required in winters: Advisor Batnagar

Srinagar, Oct 23: Advisor Rajiv Rai Batnagar on Monday said that government has vastly improved capacity in terms of services required in winters.
Speaking to reporters at Tagore Hall Srinagar, Advisor Batnagar as per KNS said the government has vastly improved capacity in terms of dealing with snow clearance and other necessary issues. "We have improved our capacity this year as compared to last year. Though you had seen improved services in last year but we are well equipped to deal with the emergencies this year," Advisor Batnagar said.
He said in terms of power, emergency services and disaster management we are equipping ourselves well to deal with the situation timely. "To provide essential services to people in winters, the stocking of essentials are being done and the process will be completed in time," he said.
He added that all civic services including health, emergency transport, police services etc would be kept available for general public to avoid any inconvenience in chill weather. (KNS)