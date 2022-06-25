Govt imparts training to officers on Amarnath Yatra management

Srinagar: To ensure greater coordination and co-operation among various government departments detailed for providing services to yatris during ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2022 (SANJY-2022), an extensive training workshop was held today at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) HMT, Srinagar.

During the session, officers of all the yatra related departments were briefed through detailed powerpoint presentation regarding their roles and responsibilities for providing the services and to facilitate pilgrims.

The officers were provided necessary training regarding the management of influx of yatris at camps to avoid crowd and stampede, maintaining the regular supply of essentials including food, water, power, availability of medicine, oxygen cylinders, besides informing yatries about civil facilities available at the camp sites.