Govt imparts training to officers on Amarnath Yatra management

Srinagar: To ensure greater coordination and co-operation among various government departments detailed for providing services to yatris during ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2022 (SANJY-2022), an extensive training workshop was held today at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) HMT, Srinagar.
During the session, officers of all the yatra related departments were briefed through detailed powerpoint presentation regarding their roles and responsibilities for providing the services and to facilitate pilgrims.
The officers were provided necessary training regarding the management of influx of yatris at camps to avoid crowd and stampede, maintaining the regular supply of essentials including food, water, power, availability of medicine, oxygen cylinders, besides informing yatries about civil facilities available at the camp sites.
On the occasion, a mock drill to track and trace yatris, service providers and officials through RFID card was also held to showcase sophisticated surveillance for smooth conduct of yatra and its proper management.
Besides, officers were asked to establish regular communication with ICCC for surveillance, tracking of service providers, yatries and for instant directions, requirements, help and response. It was emphasised that all the officers, officials, service providers, labourers and yatris shall necessarily obtain RFID cards for tracking and tracing their movement and location.
The ICCC established at HMT shall be working round the clock with dedicated teams constituted with officers of all concerned departments including civil and security departments.
Further, the ICCC will monitor streamlining of movement of yatra convoys, time management of allowing vehicles from different stations, movement of yatris enroute, keep check to regulate crowd at places besides it will help the officers of all the departments to coordinate with each other regularly through unified command centre and will also ensure safety and security of yatris and service providers.
It will also help provide quick and timely response to emergencies to mitigate the effect of hazards.
Among others, the training program was attended by officers of Police, Army, Health, PHE, PDD, R&B, Labour, Animal Husbandry besides Deputy Director Information, Bilal Mukhtar and other officials.