Govt insensitive: Sajad

A statement of PC issued here quoted Lone as saying: “Why is the government insensitive? Now comes the Surya Namaskar episode. I wish the government of the day understood that along many bloody battles fought in Kashmir of immense importance was the war between liberal and radicals. And these were not verbose battles. The blood of the Kashmir liberal Muslim was spilled on the streets. The liberals fought to keep the secular liberal traditions of Kashmir alive. They fought the violence. They fought the bullets. The liberals rendered sacrifices. They used guns against us. They coerced us. They threatened us. They failed. And you will fail too. You are wasting your time as they were. How your actions undo all that the liberals had earned.”