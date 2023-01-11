Govt invokes Civil Service Rule 30 to 'censure' college principal over misconduct

The attachment order was issued by HED after a written complaint was submitted by the dean of Academic Affairs of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).

Following this, the HED ordered an inquiry, and Prof. Tariq Ashai was attached to the Administrative Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu, till the outcome of the inquiry.

Additional Secretary HED, Sushil Kumar Khajuria was appointed as the inquiry officer.

As per the order, the inquiry officer has submitted the inquiry report with the recommendation that Prof. Tariq Ashai has not maintained the sanctity of the chair.

”As such a strict warning under Rule 30 of the Civil Service (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1956 i.e may be issued with the advice to restrain from such acts even in adverse situations and shall remain careful in future," the order read.