Govt is treating educated youth in Kashmir as a liability: Salman Sagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Youth National Conference on Tuesday said that the aspirations of the educated youth in Kashmir have been ignored and completely compromised by the incumbent administration.

In a scathing attack on the sorry state of affairs, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar said that our educated and skilled youth are our assets but the incumbent government was treating them as a liability. This he said while addressing party’s YNCs provincial functionaries, Zone presidents at Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar.

“Our educated youth are in the grip of pessimism due to the prevailing policy paralysis among administrative circles, There is a virtual lack of direction in the policies of the government. Every day, we hear of selection lists being scrapped. The LG administration has miserably failed to provide justice to our youth. If the situation persists, it could have serious and far-reaching consequences,” Salman said, attributing it to the absence of democracy, and legislature in J&K. The government claims of providing 30,000 jobs in J&K have turned out to be a pipe dream, Salman said adding that every recruitment process -- be it JKPSI or FAA, is blighted by scams. “Instead of naming and punishing the culprits, collective punishment is being meted out to aspirants by scrapping the list. Not even a day passes when we don't see these aspirants come on roads and struggle for justice. No one from the administration is listening to them, let alone addressing their grievances,”