Govt likely to implement Haryana model to review engagement of vocational trainers

Srinagar, Jan 3: The J&K School Education Department (SED) is likely to adopt the Haryana model to review the engagement of Vocational Trainers (VTs) working the department for the last seven years.
The move comes after the department in 2021 constituted a four-member committee to review the engagement of the vocational trainers and the other terms and conditions as well.
The committee constituted in 2021 was headed by project director J&K Samagra Shiksha as its chairman while Deputy Director (Planning) SED, Chief Accounts Officer Samagra Shiksha and Under Secretary (M) SED were its members .
As per the order issued by the administrative department, the committee was entrusted to go through the whole process of engagement of VTs particularly the implementation of the labour laws like Provident Fund, increment and leave (maternity leave).
"The committee will assess the feasibility of Haryana government's model/policy for VTs for its implementation in J&K UT," the order reads.
As per the order, the Committee was directed to submit its recommendations within a month with a focus on making the policy more clear and transparent.
Notably, the committee was constituted after the VTs made hue and cry against the government for its failure to give any hike to the skilled lot working in the department for the last seven years.
Around 1100 VTs working in 553 government high and higher secondary schools were hired by the SED from 2016 under a centrally sponsored scheme- National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). Under this scheme trainers were hired to impart vocational education to the students in high and higher secondary schools.
The recruitment of VTs was made through a private company- Vocational Training Providers (VTPs).
Over the last one year, the VTs have demanded adoption of Haryana model wherein the recruitment is done without roping in the VTPs and the Skills youth (VTs) are entitled for yearly increment as well.
"Till date we have not been provided with any benefits which are given to VTs in other states including Haryana," one of the VTs said.
Notably the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha earlier in episode-4 of Awam Kie Awaz mentioned about the grievances put forth by the VTs.
Notably, the Haryana Government in 2022 provided one time hike in the Salary of the VTs and also ordered that the VTs will be entitled for annual increment of five percent in their salary.
"We are not demanding any regularisation. But our demand is that the SED should adopt Haryana model in our case and should remove the VTPs from the recruitment process," one of the VTs said.
Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K, Deep Raj who is also the chairman of the committee confirmed that the report was submitted to the Administrative department.
"We submitted our recommendations to the department some two weeks ago. Now the department has to take a final call on it. Our job was to give the recommendations and the government is authorised to take a call on it," he said.
The Vocational Trainers meanwhile urged the Principal Secretary SED Alok Kumar to consider the committee recommendation and expedite the process to adopt the Haryana Model in their case.