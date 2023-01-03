Govt likely to implement Haryana model to review engagement of vocational trainers

The move comes after the department in 2021 constituted a four-member committee to review the engagement of the vocational trainers and the other terms and conditions as well.

The committee constituted in 2021 was headed by project director J&K Samagra Shiksha as its chairman while Deputy Director (Planning) SED, Chief Accounts Officer Samagra Shiksha and Under Secretary (M) SED were its members .

As per the order issued by the administrative department, the committee was entrusted to go through the whole process of engagement of VTs particularly the implementation of the labour laws like Provident Fund, increment and leave (maternity leave).