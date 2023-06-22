Govt limits tenure of HoDs to 2 years in GMCs and GDCs of J&K

An order issued by Health and Medical Education Department today brought in a major change in the manner, process and tenure of the heads of departments of nine Government Medical Colleges and two Dental Colleges of J&K. The order titled Adoption of Rotational Headship in various departments of Government Medical Colleges and Government Dental Colleges of J&K was issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to J&K Government (H&ME) by “Order of Lieutenant Governor”.

While the norm has been that the senior most professors in the department assume charge of the department head, this is set to change. As per the order, in the departments with only one professor, the current HoD will continue to be the HoD of that department. In other departments, where there are more than one professor, the post of the HoD will be rotated amongst the professors based on the seniority.