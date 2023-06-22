Govt limits tenure of HoDs to 2 years in GMCs and GDCs of J&K

Srinagar, June 22: In a major decision, J&K Government today accorded sanction to curtail the tenure of a Heads of Departments in medical and dental colleges of the UT to two years, a decision that is set to overturn many chairs.
An order issued by Health and Medical Education Department today brought in a major change in the manner, process and tenure of the heads of departments of nine Government Medical Colleges and two Dental Colleges of J&K. The order titled Adoption of Rotational Headship in various departments of Government Medical Colleges and Government Dental Colleges of J&K was issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to J&K Government (H&ME) by “Order of Lieutenant Governor”.
While the norm has been that the senior most professors in the department assume charge of the department head, this is set to change. As per the order, in the departments with only one professor, the current HoD will continue to be the HoD of that department. In other departments, where there are more than one professor, the post of the HoD will be rotated amongst the professors based on the seniority.
Rotational headships in medical colleges have been in news with Faculty Associations of AIIMS New Delhi and PGI Chandigarh demanding it. The demand has been made seeking accountability, shared responsibility, cooperative work culture and promoting equality within the institutions. Although no decision has yet been made regarding the change of guard of the departments in these premier institutes, multi-member committees have been constituted to come up with the recommendations after deliberating with various stakeholders.
In J&K, it is not clear from the order whether a committee was constituted to change the process. Kumar did not respond to texts and calls from Greater Kashmir.
A current HoD from GMC Srinagar lauded the move and said it would bring about parity among the faculty members of the Institutions. “Departments need to run by teams, and by having rotational heads, we will have better team work,” he said, adding that he would be happy to hand over the charge of the head to his “batchmate” and fellow professor.
Another professor, who is next in the line for the post of head in a GMC Srinagar department said the move will bring about “anarchy”. “No one will listen to the Head of the department,” he said.