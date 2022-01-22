Govt mulls delegating powers of GMC principals to administrators

Srinagar, Jan 22: J&K government is mulling that a major share of powers and responsibilities of the Principals of Government Medical Colleges of J&K be delegated to the government-appointed administrators, a move that has drawn a flak from the Medical Faculty Association (MFA) of GMC Srinagar here.
The Health and Medical Education Department of J&K government on 20 January circulated a draft proposal ‘Assigning of duties and responsibilities to the administrators, personal officers and administrative officers of GMCs and subordinate departments of H&ME Departments’.
As per the circular, these officials, who are usually officers appointed from the administrative services would have a major share of the powers related to the administration of the GMCs as well as the hospitals these medical colleges run.
The list of responsibilities and spheres of work that are proposed to be assigned to the administrators have been with the principals of GMCs till now. These include, the service records and promotion of all employees – permanent, non-permanent, gazette and non-gazetted, many financial matters including budgeting and planning, surveys, purchases, monitoring of various health schemes, the GMC website, vigilance of medical colleges, matters related to students including admissions and many others.
The proposal has been criticised by the Medical Faculty Association of GMC Srinagar while many faculty members working at other medical colleges have expressed concern and anguish over the move.
In a statement issued here, MFA GMC Srinagar said that an emergency meeting of the executive body and general body was held to discuss the draft proposal regarding the diversion of administrative powers of principals of GMCs to administrators of the associated hospitals.
President MFA, Dr Syed Sajjad told Greater Kashmir that the body was strongly against the move due to its implications on patient care and medical education.
He said across the country, the medical colleges were run by medical professionals and the administrators would not be able to deliver as efficiently as far as matters of medical education and patient services were concerned.
“Medical colleges are very different from other offices. These should be run by specialists who have decades of experience in the same set-up,” he said.
The MFA statement said that the draft proposal was a clear infringement on the rights and the jurisdiction of the executive heads of the medical institutions ensured by the National Medical Commission and the University Grants Commission.
It said that the plan was against the affairs of undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral students where the principal was a signatory between NMC, the university of affiliation and the students.
It is likely to adversely affect the recognition of the courses at all levels.
“It is demoralising to the faculty members who are busy fighting unrelenting variants of COVID-19 like Omicron, and Delta,” it said. “The doctors were doing it in addition to their routine responsibilities of healthcare and medical education.”
The statement said no such precedent was available from any medical institutions in any of the states or union territories.
The MFA has urged the government not to go ahead with the draft proposal.
A professor of GMC Jammu also expressed shock over the proposal. Wishing anonymity, he said, “The matters of medical colleges and the hospitals are being centralised. A similar move was proposed in Delhi a year ago and then brought down. This could have undesirable consequences.”
Another GMC Srinagar faculty member said that the proposal was undermining the institution of medical professionalism and decades of experience in dealing with integral health systems.
“A middle-rung bureaucrat who is on a tenure post as administrator and in a lower pay band than a professor in medical college would take months to understand the operationalisation of medical colleges and associated hospitals,” he said.
He said the GMC principal was not just the most senior medical teacher but the most experienced administrator who ran all departments and had a definite understanding of running academics and patient care in unison.