Govt must allay apprehensions of people: Sajad Lone

In a statement, he said that the recent statement by officials of the Election Commission pertaining to allowing non-locals to vote in the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir has created a new set of apprehensions amongst the people of J&K and that the government of India must come out with unvarnished truth to allay their fears.“The statement of ECI officials has heightened the fears. We know the set of laws that prevail across the country but what matters here is not the application of the law but the intentions of those implementing the law,” Sajad Lone said.