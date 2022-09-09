Govt must listen to the plight of ASHA workers: AAP

According to a press note, Aam Aadmi Party here has promised that a Delhi like welfare model for ASHAs will be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir if party is voted to power and Minimum Wages Act (MWA) benefit will be ensured to the ASHA workers and daily wagers that too after revision as per fresh inflation rate and requirement.

Aam Aadmi Party stated that like workers associated with other government departments of Jammu and Kashmir, the ASHA workers associated with the health department are also facing burns of the Government's callous approach and non-serious attitude.