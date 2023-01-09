Govt must revisit its policy regarding supply of ration: Khurshid Alam

In a statement, Alam said that the people living in cities , towns and in Kashmir’s country side are ruing over the magnitude of ration crises with most of the ration depots running dry and turning people away. Alam said that such a trend is deeply disturbing and could provide detrimental for overall societal development.

Alam said that Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Food Entitlement Scheme launched years back by the popular government in Jammu and Kashmir has been seized and the beneficiaries are no longer availing its benefits. He said that sooner the better, the components of this scheme should be re-implemented for the greater common good.