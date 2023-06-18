‘Govt must solve key public issues’

He was addressing a press coBeg along with additional spokespersons MohitBhan and NajmuSaqib held a press conference here

“The main focus of our press conference are three key public issues- The scams in government recruitments especially the Fire and Emergency Services Department recruitment, curtailment in subsidised rations and pathetic state of electricity supply,”he said.

The PDP alleged phenomenon of recurring scams in government ordered recruitment drives and held government and BJP responsible for it.