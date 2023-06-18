‘Govt must solve key public issues’

Srinagar, June 17: Senior PDP leader and party general secretary (organisation) Dr Mehboob Beg today said that government must solve the key public issues on priority basis.
He was addressing a press coBeg along with additional spokespersons MohitBhan and NajmuSaqib held a press conference here
“The main focus of our press conference are three key public issues- The scams in government recruitments especially the Fire and Emergency Services Department recruitment, curtailment in subsidised rations and pathetic state of electricity supply,”he said.
The PDP alleged phenomenon of recurring scams in government ordered recruitment drives and held government and BJP responsible for it.
"Why do scams emerge in every government recruitment drive of Jammu and Kashmir. The lack of accountability and proper action against those found guilty in previous recruitment scams has once again forced the youth to protest,”he said.
Beg said that given the overall scenario of joblessness many states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Himacal Pradesh have measures in place for ensuring jobs produced within these states are taken up by the locals only. “However, in J&K the administration is opening up the jobs for everyone. This is done at a time when J&K has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country," he said.
While referring to the administration's policy of power curtailment, Beg said, "J&K has abundant water resources for sufficiently producing electricity not only for residents of J&K but can feed other states. But unfortunately the government of India after promising to hand over hydro electric projects back to the people of J&K is not doing so . The people of J&K are made to suffer due to lack of electricity as the electricity produced by using J&K's water resources is supplied to places other than J&K".