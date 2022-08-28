Govt mute over security situation in J&K: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Sunday asked Government of India and Bhartiya Janta Party to come clear on its promise for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and to follow a practical approach rather than mere sloganeering.

Party stated that there is no improvement in security situation as claimed by Government even from the floor of parliament with even areas like Pir Panjal getting affected on terrorism front.

Over the grave issue of security, Aam Aadmi Party addressed a press conference in Jammu which was addressed by AAP leader Pratap Jamwal in which the prevailing security situation was termed as 'tense' for every citizen.