Govt neglecting ASHA workers: CITU

In a statement, it said that ASHA workers have been protesting since quite some time and staged protest demonstrations at almost every district on Monday in the Jammu and Kashmir highlighting their genuine demands, seeking regularisation and increased incentives for their work.

“These workers are given tasks such as conducting health surveys of households in the areas, besides routine vaccinations and health-related works. These workers under NHM act as a bridge between government and people due to a human resource shortage in the health system and are working on meagre incentives, “ the statement said.