Govt orders probe into bribery charge against doctors at District Hospital Ganderbal

The complaint, which has sparked concern within the healthcare community, alleges that some doctors and officials at the District Hospital are engaging in illicit activities, including accepting bribes and delivering subpar medical care to patients.

Dr. Khan has been given a mandate to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a report along with recommendations within ten days from the date of the order.

This development follows a series of controversies surrounding the District Hospital Ganderbal.

Earlier on July 11, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir took action against Dr. Abdul Majid Bhat, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, following allegations of harassment made by medical and paramedical staff.

In response to mounting pressure, Dr. Bhat was attached to the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, with Dr. Nighat Yasmeen Sheikh, the current Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Ganderbal, temporarily assuming the additional responsibility of the Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Ganderbal.

The decision to attach Dr. Bhat came after doctors and paramedical staff held a protest within the hospital premises, voicing their discontent and demanding the removal of the Medical Superintendent due to alleged deplorable behaviour.