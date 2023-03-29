Govt orders probe into Gujarat conman's Kashmir visits

As per a government order, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter.

"The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers and officials concerned and submit a detailed report within one week," reads an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.

As already reported, Kiran Bhai Patel, a 'conman' from Gujarat who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), had been operating in the region for several months, has reportedly duped several locals using various fraudulent schemes.

J&K Police has already registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means. Recently, Patel was sent for judicial custody and is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.

Also, the Gujarat Police is also likely to claim custody of the conman, who has been operating in the region for several months and reportedly duped several locals using various fraudulent schemes.

As already reported by this newspaper, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) earlier put two associates of Kiran Patel under police custody for questioning. They have been identified as Amit Pandya and Jai Sitapara.

Also, the team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat was earlier stationed in Kashmir to investigate the case of the high profile Gujarat conman in Kashmir.

Earlier, The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar stated that the Gujarat conman was given the security cover due to failure of some field officers noting that action will be taken against all such officers.