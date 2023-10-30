Govt orders rationalization, detachment of all staff attached by HoDs

Srinagar, Oct 30: In a bid to improve patient care and streamline its operations, Health & Medical Education Department has ordered the rationalization of staff and the detachment of all staff attached by Heads of Departments (HoDs) at their own level.
The department was asked to take these steps during the previous and today's "Mulaqaat" of the Lieutenant Governor.
In an order, Under Secretary, H&ME department directed the Director, Health Services, Jammu and Director Health Services, Kashmir to detach all the staff attached by the HODs at their own level and also implement the transfers/postings orders issued by the Administrative Department in order to rationalize the staff in the interest of patient care.
“Furnish a compliance report and also furnish the list of employees who have not complied instructions/orders issued from time to time by November 1, 2023, before 12.00 noon for initiating disciplinary proceeding against them as warranted under rules, without further notice,” read the order.