Govt orders re-opening of schools in Kashmir after winter break

Srinagar, Feb 13: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered the opening of educational institutions in the Union Territory, underscoring that there was a decline in Covid cases and the positivity rate.
As per an order, all the universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, etc. in entire J&K will commence routine offline teaching from February 14, Monday.
In Jammu, the students of 9th to 12th standard have been asked to attend offline classes from February 14, Monday.
“All Summer Zone Schools in J&K shall open in a phased manner. Classes from 9th to 12th can commence routine offline teaching from 14.02.2022. All the students of 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them,” read an order, issued by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta in his capacity as Chairman State Executive Committee (SEC).
“The offline mode of teaching for remaining junior classes in Summer Zone Schools [Jammu] shall begin from 21.02.2022. Head of Institutions shall be responsible for adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour in their respective schools and prepare proper plans for the same.”
Regarding the Winter Zone Schools of J&K, i.e Kashmir valley, the SCE ordered that the offline teaching for all classes shall commence from February 28 when the winter break ends.
“The Head of the Institutions must ensure that guidelines related to vaccination for students above 15 years, social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are followed strictly including regular screening at the entrance of the Institution.”
The coaching Centres for Civil Services, Engineering and NEET etc. are permitted to adopt offline mode of teaching subject to condition that both faculty members as well as students are fully vaccinated and the Head of the centre ensures due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOPs.
“All Deputy Commissioners shall intensify testing and ensure full utilisation of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities. There shall be no drop in testing levels,” read the order.