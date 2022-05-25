Govt orders reconstitution of SKICC, JKCCC board of directors

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government Tuesday ordered for the reconstitution of board of directors of the SKICC and Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car corporation Limited (JKCCC).
As per the orders Chief Secretary will be Chairman of both the committees.
"In supersession of all previous orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to reconstitution of the Board of Governors of the SKICC,” reads the order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Principal Secretary to the government, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).
As per order Chief Secretary will be chairman of the board while as Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department and Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department will be Governors of the board and Director, SKICC will be Ex-officio Secretary to the Board of Governors.
"It is further ordered that the members shall hold office for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance of the order," the order reads.
A separate order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Principal Secretary to the government, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), reads: "In supersession of all previous orders on the subject, in terms of Article 62 (5) and 62 (6) of the Article of Association of JKCCC, sanction is hereby accorded to reconstitution of Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Limited (JKCCC)."
As per the order, Chief Secretary will be the chairman of the board while as Administrative secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary Tourism Department and Managing Director, J&K cable car corporation Limited will be directors of the board besides that Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Director Tourism, Kashmir and Director Tourism, Jammu will be special Invitees of the board.
"It is further ordered that the members shall hold office for a period of two (02) years from the date of issuance of the order," it reads further—(KNO)