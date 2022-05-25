Govt orders reconstitution of SKICC, JKCCC board of directors

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government Tuesday ordered for the reconstitution of board of directors of the SKICC and Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car corporation Limited (JKCCC).

As per the orders Chief Secretary will be Chairman of both the committees.

"In supersession of all previous orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to reconstitution of the Board of Governors of the SKICC,” reads the order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Principal Secretary to the government, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).