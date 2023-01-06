Govt orders restructuring of R&B department

Srinagar, Jan 6: The Government on Friday ordered restructuring of Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdiction of its subordinate and field offices by making them co-terminus with territorial limits of divisions, districts and blocks of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a government order, GNS reported that the Development Commissioner Works (Ex- officio Secretary Tech. R&B Department) has been re-designated as Engineer-in-Chief (Secretary Technical R&B Department).

Mechanical Engineering Department Jammu and Kashmir has been renamed as Mechanical and Hospital Directorate J/K respectively.

“The post of Chief Engineer, DIQC shall be filled from Civil Wing of PW(R&B) henceforth instead of Hydraulic Wing.”

Also, one post each of Chief Engineer Mechanical Wing and Chief Engineer Mughal Road Project is transferred to Civil Wing.

The government also ordered conversion of three posts of Chief Engineers of SKUAST- Kashmir(01), SKUAST-Jammu(01) and SKIMS Soura(01) from deputation post to duty post by abolishing these posts from the concerned subsumed/merged engineering wings of departments.