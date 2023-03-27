Govt orders transfer of 13 JKAS officers

According to a government order, Rakesh Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment & Counselling Centre, Jammu.

Abhishake Abrol, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Vinay Kumar, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Jammu, vice Jasmeet Singh, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Manisha Koul, JKAS, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar. “She shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar, in addition to her own duties, till further orders,” reads the order, a copy of which is with GNS.

Shabir Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bandipore.

Parvaiz Rahim, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kupwara.