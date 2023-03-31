Govt orders transfer of four JKAS officers

Srinagar, Mar 31: The government on Friday ordered transfer of four JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Anshumali Sharma, JKAS, General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Irfan Bahadur, JKAS, Secretary, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara, against an available vacancy, the order, reported by GNS, said.