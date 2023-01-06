Govt orders transfers in police department; Rayees Mohammad Bhat posted as DIG south Kashmir

Imtiaz Ismail Parray (AGMUT: 2009), IPS, Commandant IRP-8 Bn has been transferred and posted as DIG Training. Police Headquarters, against an available vacancy.

Umesh Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), Staff Officer to ADGP Railways, J&K, has been transferred and posted as DIG Home Guard, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), Director Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, has been transferred and posted as I/c DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as I/C DIG South Kashmir Range, Anantnag, against an available vacancy, relieving Sujit Kumar, IPS, of the additional charge of the post.

Shridhar Patil, IPS (AGMUT:2010), AIG (Tech) Police Headquarters, holding additional charge of the post of Director Police Telecommunication, J&K, has been transferred and posted as I/C DIG Traffic, Jammu, vice Vivek Gupta.

Dr. Ajeet Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP CID Cell, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG State Investigating Agency, against an available vacancy.

Altaf Ahmed Khan, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP CID CI Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG CID Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant SDRF 1 Bn., Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as I/C DIG Railways, J&K against an available vacancy. The officer shall also look after the work of State Investigating Unit (SIU), Jammu.

Vikas Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), OSD in Prisons Department, has beentransferred and posted as l/e DIG Prisons, J&K, on deputation basis, against an available vacancy. "The salary of the officer shall

continue to be drawn against the post already transferred to Prisons Department, from overall cadre strength of IPS, in terms of Goverment Order No.255-Home of 2022 dated 26.07.2022."

Abdul Qayoom, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant IRP-9 Bn., has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG IR Kashmir, against an available vacancy. "The officer shall also look after the work of State Investigating Unit (SIU), Kashmir."

Nisha Nathyal, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant SDRF 2Bn., Jammu, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG Armed, Jammu, against an available vacancy. "The officer shall also hold additional charge of the post of DIG IR Jammu."

Javid Iqbal Matoo, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), AIG (Building) Police Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG Crime, J&K against an available vacancy.

Joginder Singh, SSP, Anti Corruption Bureau, has been transferred and posted as Director Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, Shakti Kumar Pathak.