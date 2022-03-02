Govt orders transfers, new postings of 26 officers

He has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Srinagar (West), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sona Gupta, JKAS, Block Development Officer (Hgr), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes Department, Jammu, vice Ajeet Singh, JKAS, who has been asked to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Israr Ahmed, JKAS, Block Development Officer, Lassana, has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Poonch, against an available vacancy.

Rafiq Ahmad, JKAS, Tehsildar HQA, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Udhampur.

Mohd. Farooq, JKAS, Tehsildar, Rohama, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North).

Sheetal Pandita, JKAS, Technical Officer in the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.

Seema Parihar, JKAS, Stores and Supply Officer, Handicraft Department, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Tariq Aziz, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmari, against an available vacancy. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of SubRegistrar, Dharmari, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order reads further as per Global News Service.

Angrej Singh, JKAS, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, against an available vacancy. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Katra, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Mustaq Ahmad, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Collector, J&K Housing Board, Jammu, vice Ms. Avleen Kour Bali, JKAS, has been asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Rajesh Kumar, JKAS, Block Development officer, Marheen, has been transferred and posted as Personnel officer in the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Savita Chauhan, JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Circle-K, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Sub Registrar, Jammu (North).Imran Rashid, JKAS, Youth Information Officer, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

Abdul Khabir, JKAS, OSD, Mission Youth, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mirza Shahid Ali Beigh, Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, has transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Handicrafts, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Kanwal Krishan Ganjoo, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, against an available vacancy.

Dharam Paul, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur, vice Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary, JKAS, who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Sunil Kumar, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, WMP, Samba, against an available vacancy.

Vijay Kumar, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Rajouri, vice Sushil Kumar Khajuria, JKAS, who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.