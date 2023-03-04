Govt orders transfers, new postings of nine JKAS officers

Srinagar, March 04: The Government on Saturday ordered the transfer of nine JKAS officers.

According to two separate orders, Kusum Chib, JKAS, Collector, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba.

Rehana Akhtar Bili, JKAS, Deputy Director, Information, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Manu Hansa, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Marh, vice Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. “He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Marh, till further orders,” the government ordered.

Ms. Parul Khajuria, Jr. Scale JKAS, Cultural Officer, Directorate of Information, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Ms. Beenish Wani, Jr. Scale JKAS, Information Officer in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal.