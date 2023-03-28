Govt orders transfers, news postings of 20 JKAS officers

Srinagar, Mar 28: The government has ordered transfer of 20 JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Naresh Kumar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Shagun Sharma, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Sachin Dev Singh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, holding additional charge of Registrar, District Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Sajid Yehaya Naqash, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tral. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Tral, in addition to his own A duties, till further orders,” reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

Parvez Sajad Ganai, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Joint Director, Handicrafts, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Ahmad Raina, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tral, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Tral, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Magray, JKAS, General Manage, DIC, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, against an available vacancy.

Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, Director, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Srinagar, holding additional charge of Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (M8&P), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Deepika Rana, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Urban Development Agency, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Syed Khan, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Inderjeet Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chatroo, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Chatroo, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, vice Kishori Lal, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in GAD.

Waseem Raja, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Garbi Rashid, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Department.

Joginder Singh Jasrotia, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Umar Shafi Pandit, JKAS, Deputy Director, J8&K IMPA&RD, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore.

Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

Ramkesh Sharma, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ghagwal, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Waseem Raja, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Kashmir.