Govt orders transfers, postings of forest officers

Srinagar, July 24: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a reshuffle in the forest department, posting Roshan Jaggi as principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Territorial) and HoFF, J&K.
In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings of Forest Officers are hereby ordered with immediate effect, read an order issued by Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the government.
As per the order, Roshan Jaggi, IFS (JK:1988), PCCF/ Director, Social Forestry, J&K is transferred and posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Territorial) & HoFF, J&K.
Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS (JK:1991), PCCF/Chief Wild Life Warden, J&K is transferred and posted as PCCF/ Director, Social Forestry, J&K. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation.
Sarvesh Rai, IFS (JK:1991), PCCF/ CEO, CAMPA, J&K is transferred and posted as PCCF / Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K vice Sh. Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS.
Asaf Mahmood, IFS (JK:1992), PCCF/Director, J&K FRI, holding additional charge of Director, Soil & Water Conservation, I&K is transferred and posted as PCCF/CEO, CAMPA, J&K vice Sh. Sarvesh Rai, IFS. He shall, however, continue holding additional charge of the post of Director, Soil and Water Conservation, J&K.
Vasu Yadav, IFS (JK:1994), APCCF/ Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation is transferred and posted as Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee.
J. Frankoi, IFS (JK:1994), APCCF/ Director, Forest Protection Force, J&K is transferred and posted as APCCF, Jammu vice Sh. Brij Mohan Sharma, IFS.
Brij Mohan Sharma, IFS (JK:1995), APPCF/CCF Jammu is transferred and posted as Director, J&K FRI vice Sh. Asaf Mahmood, IFS. He shall also hold the additional charge of CCF, Research & Training (R&T).
Sandeep Kujur, IFS (JK:1995), APCCF, Working Plan and R&T, J&K is transferred and posted as Director, Forest Protection Force, J&K. He shall also hold additional charge of CF Agrostology.
S. Senthil Kumar, IFS (JK:1997), APCCF/ Nodal Officer, FCA, J&K holding additional charge of APCCF, P&P and CCF Vigilance, J&K is transferred and posted as APCCF, Projects & Planning (P&P). However, he shall also hold the additional charge(s) of Nodal Officer, FCA; CCF Vigilance; and CF Working Plan.
S. Rakesh Kumar, IFS (JK:2003), Director, Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, J&K shall also hold the additional charge of the post of CCF, Settlement & Demarcation, J&K.