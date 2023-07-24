Govt orders transfers, postings of forest officers

In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings of Forest Officers are hereby ordered with immediate effect, read an order issued by Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the government.

As per the order, Roshan Jaggi, IFS (JK:1988), PCCF/ Director, Social Forestry, J&K is transferred and posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Territorial) & HoFF, J&K.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS (JK:1991), PCCF/Chief Wild Life Warden, J&K is transferred and posted as PCCF/ Director, Social Forestry, J&K. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation.

Sarvesh Rai, IFS (JK:1991), PCCF/ CEO, CAMPA, J&K is transferred and posted as PCCF / Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K vice Sh. Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS.

Asaf Mahmood, IFS (JK:1992), PCCF/Director, J&K FRI, holding additional charge of Director, Soil & Water Conservation, I&K is transferred and posted as PCCF/CEO, CAMPA, J&K vice Sh. Sarvesh Rai, IFS. He shall, however, continue holding additional charge of the post of Director, Soil and Water Conservation, J&K.