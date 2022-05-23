Govt Press refuses to undertake printing work of departments after financial liabilities

Srinagar: The government departments in the Union Territory have failed to clear their liability with the government press in Jammu and Kashmir divisions that have piled up for the past many years.
In wake of this, the government press in Jammu and Kashmir division has intimated the defaulting departments that it will not print assignments unless the previous liability is cleared at its earliest.
The issue came to fore during a review meeting chaired by Secretary to Government, Administrative Reforms, Inspections (ARI) and Training department Amit Sharma in April this year.
As per the minutes of the meeting, there was a huge liability of various government departments in both the government presses in Jammu and Srinagar for which the repeated reminders have been issued by concerned General Managers to respective departments for releasing payments for the same, “but in vain.”
In the meeting the Secretary ARI and training department has said the administrative department will take-up the matter at the highest levels on top priority, for clearing all pending liabilities. “Requisite reminders shall also be issued by the Administrative Department to defaulting departments for expediting it.”
In the meeting directions were issued that the defaulting departments should be clearly communicated that in view of pending liabilities, the respective Government Press was not in a position to execute the printing assignments in future until past liabilities are cleared with immediate effect.
“General Manager, Ranbir Government Press, Jammu was directed to put up a fresh proposal towards revamping Ranbir Government Press, Jammu within a fortnight,” read the minutes of the meeting.
Further the meeting has also discussed the issue regarding strengthening and revamping the working of the ARI and Trainings department.
“The issue will be taken-up with the Secretary, DARPG, Government of India so that a vision document is released for the department in J&K UT, after seeking due guidance and assistance from its parent department in the Centre,” the document reads.
The meeting also discussed that the training and capacity building of government employees working under departments was a direct mandate of ARI and Training department but the component was “unfortunately” missing over the years.
“Due to this other organisations, agencies and departments have been overburdened to do so. A comprehensive proposal must be framed and placed before the Chair,” read the minutes of the meeting.