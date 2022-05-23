Govt Press refuses to undertake printing work of departments after financial liabilities

Srinagar: The government departments in the Union Territory have failed to clear their liability with the government press in Jammu and Kashmir divisions that have piled up for the past many years.

In wake of this, the government press in Jammu and Kashmir division has intimated the defaulting departments that it will not print assignments unless the previous liability is cleared at its earliest.

The issue came to fore during a review meeting chaired by Secretary to Government, Administrative Reforms, Inspections (ARI) and Training department Amit Sharma in April this year.